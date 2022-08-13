StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.65.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.