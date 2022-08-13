StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ObsEva by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

