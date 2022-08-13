StockNews.com Downgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Sell

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CINF opened at $104.33 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

