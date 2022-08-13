StockNews.com Downgrades Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Sell

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Shares of VMC opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.41. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

