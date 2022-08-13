StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84.

Get Cerner alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.