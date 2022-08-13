StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $36.50 on Friday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 123.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 52.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

