StockNews.com Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Sell

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

