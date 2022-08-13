StockNews.com Lowers California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Hold

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

CRC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

