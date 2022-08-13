StockNews.com Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Sell

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:PEG opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
