StockNews.com Upgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Hold

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,455,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,018 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.