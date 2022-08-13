StockNews.com Upgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Hold

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

