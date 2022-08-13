StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.45. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 109,472 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneMor during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,619 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in StoneMor by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

