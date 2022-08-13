Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMU.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.75.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.