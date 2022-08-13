Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 592,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 134,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after acquiring an additional 211,284 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $36.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.