Sunlight Financial (SUNL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Sunlight Financial has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sunlight Financial Price Performance
Shares of SUNL opened at $4.44 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.99.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
