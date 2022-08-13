Sunlight Financial (SUNL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Sunlight Financial has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial Price Performance

Shares of SUNL opened at $4.44 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Sunlight Financial by 89.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 198,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 93,416.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 154.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 268.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 159,929 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.