Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock worth $12,844,589 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

