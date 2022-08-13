Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $26.54 million and a PE ratio of 31.34. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

