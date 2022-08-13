Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $24.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.2% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.