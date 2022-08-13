SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $952.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 10.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $8,113,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

