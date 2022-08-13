SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06).

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

COGT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.07. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

