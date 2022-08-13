SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.75. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.