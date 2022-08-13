System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.44. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. System1 shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands.

SST has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $243,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,666,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,590,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 88,244 shares of company stock valued at $967,085 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $394,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $3,438,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

