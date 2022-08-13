System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.11. System1 shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 36 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

System1 Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,699,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,721,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,244 shares of company stock valued at $967,085.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in System1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth $188,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

