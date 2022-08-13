Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Taboola.com traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 6,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 565,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBLA. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.