TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 203,336 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,979,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.