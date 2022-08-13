Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday.

Talanx Stock Down 0.1 %

TLX opened at €35.58 ($36.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.61. Talanx has a twelve month low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €44.42 ($45.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

