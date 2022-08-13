Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.