TD Securities Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMU.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

