Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Apple Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

