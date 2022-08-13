TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TeraWulf Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.