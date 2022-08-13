Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $19,151,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,783. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

