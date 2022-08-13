Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,375,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

