Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.58. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

