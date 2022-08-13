The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock worth $90,038,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

