The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €102.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($104.08) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) price target on Varta in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Varta in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Varta stock opened at €80.42 ($82.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.39. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a one year high of €165.90 ($169.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

