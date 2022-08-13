The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Joint by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Joint by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Joint by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $325.81 million, a P/E ratio of 150.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Joint

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

