The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vita Coco in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COCO. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of COCO opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.42 million and a P/E ratio of 54.67. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

