The Wendy’s Company to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet downgraded Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $825,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

