TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $106,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,156,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,426.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 662,580 shares of company stock worth $15,466,258 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

