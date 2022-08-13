Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Up 2.6%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.00. 18,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 81,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 475.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.