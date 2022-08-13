Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cowen

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

THRN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Down 0.9 %

THRN stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $278.41 million and a PE ratio of 188.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRN. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

