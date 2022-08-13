Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $428.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tiptree

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $349,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

