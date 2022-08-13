Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

