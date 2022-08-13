TMC the metals (TMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TMC the metals Price Performance
TMC the metals stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $15.39.
Insider Activity at TMC the metals
In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,469,977.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
