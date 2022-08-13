TMC the metals (TMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,469,977.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TMC the metals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in TMC the metals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 361,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TMC the metals by 1,055.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.