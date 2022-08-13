Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.50. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $20.82. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Toast shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 150,954 shares trading hands.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,207,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,207,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,189,819.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,505,455 shares of company stock worth $166,305,445. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.