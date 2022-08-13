Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.