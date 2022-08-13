Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Tredegar Stock Performance

TG opened at $11.51 on Friday. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.