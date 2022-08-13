Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.53.

Shares of TREX opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

