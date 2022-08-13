Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

