Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.03

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $14.47. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 187,511 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 304,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

